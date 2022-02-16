Mesa High School part-time track coach arrested on sex charges

TEMPE, AZ — A Mesa High School part-time track coach has been arrested by Tempe police after attempting to pay for sex with what he believed to be a teenage girl.

Police say 27-year-old Angel Jesus Torres exchanged a conversation with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sexual acts in exchange for money.

Tempe police officials brought Torres into custody on Tuesday and was later booked into the Tempe City Jail.

No students from Mesa High School are believed to be victims and officials say they are working closely with Mesa Public Schools.

Torres faces one count of child sex trafficking, one count of furnishing harmful items to minors, and aggravated luring of a minor.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information relating to Torres’ inappropriate behavior with children is asked to contact Tempe police.