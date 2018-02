GUADALUPE, AZ - An investigation is underway after man was found shot and killed in Guadalupe early Saturday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Just after midnight deputies say they responded to a report of shots fired call near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Mexico.

Upon arrival, they located a man in his thirties dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been detained at this time and the motive surrounding the incident is unknown, according to MCSO.

No further information was immediately available.