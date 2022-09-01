MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange

TEMPE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.

MCSO says a person was found dead northeast of Tempe Marketplace Thursday morning. According to MCSO, there are "suspicious circumstances surrounding the manner in which the body was found."

Based on ABC15 video, the scene being investigated is located under the Loop 202 bridge along the Salt River just west of Loop 101.

MCSO has not provided any other details related to the death and ongoing investigation.