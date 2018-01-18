MCSO: Boy, 12, missing after school in Tempe on Wednesday

TEMPE, AZ - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 12-year-old boy who did not arrive home after school on Wednesday.

Anthony Cruz was seen getting on the school bus to Kyrene Middle School at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. He was also seen at school during the day but did not arrive home after school ended at 2 p.m.

Kyrene Middle School is located near Elliot and Rural roads.

MCSO says Cruz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He is Native American and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a girl and pit bull on the front, jeans, black shoes with white soles, and a black backpack with blue trim.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477).