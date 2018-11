GUADALUPE, AZ - Authorities say two people have died after a shooting in Guadalupe on Wednesday night.

Deputies responded around 8:45 p.m. to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Guadalupe Road. Video from Air15 showed a large law enforcement presence centered around a house and field.

A spokesperson from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said when deputies got on scene they found two men who had been shot.

MCSO officials said 26-year-old Henry Matus-Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene and 25-year-old Marco Alvarez Jr. died at an area hospital.

Detectives are actively investigating and have no suspect information available at this time.

If anyone has any information related to the shooting you are asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS (8477).