Man wanted out of Washington shot by US Marshals in Tempe

TEMPE — A man who was wanted out of Washington was shot by U.S. Marshals in Tempe Thursday night near McClintock Drive and Rio Solado Parkway.

Arizona WANTED Task Force members were attempting to arrest the man when officials say he reached into the backseat of the vehicle he was in and pulled out a gun. That was when the officer involved shooting occurred.

Officials say the suspect was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

No officers or bystanders were injured during this incident.

The man, who has not been identified, was wanted out of Washington for robbery, assault, burglary, theft, and had a warrant for escape from Washington State Department of Corrections.

It is unknown what charges the man will face.

No further information has been provided.

The incident is under investigation by the Tempe Police Department.