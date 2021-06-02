Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Man shot during argument over off-leash dogs in Tempe

items.[0].image.alt
AP
police lights crime tape AP
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 15:04:25-04

TEMPE, AZ — Police say a man was arrested following a shooting that took place during an argument about off-leash dogs in Tempe.

Tempe Police Department's officers were called to an apartment near US 60 and Mill Avenue Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators learned the victim had confronted a man, later identified as Travon White, about having his dogs off-leash in the courtyard. The victim claimed one of White’s dogs bit his ankle and a verbal argument took place.

Police say White went to his apartment, put away his dogs, and came back outside with a gun. The victim reportedly ran up the stairs toward his own apartment but was hit on the head by the suspect.

During a struggle, police say the suspect fired one round from his gun, hitting the victim in the hand.

White was located and arrested, and is facing one count of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families