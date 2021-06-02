Man shot during argument over off-leash dogs in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Police say a man was arrested following a shooting that took place during an argument about off-leash dogs in Tempe.

Tempe Police Department's officers were called to an apartment near US 60 and Mill Avenue Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators learned the victim had confronted a man, later identified as Travon White, about having his dogs off-leash in the courtyard. The victim claimed one of White’s dogs bit his ankle and a verbal argument took place.

Police say White went to his apartment, put away his dogs, and came back outside with a gun. The victim reportedly ran up the stairs toward his own apartment but was hit on the head by the suspect.

During a struggle, police say the suspect fired one round from his gun, hitting the victim in the hand.

White was located and arrested, and is facing one count of aggravated assault.