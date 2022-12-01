Man in custody after shooting gun on Arizona State University's Tempe campus

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University Police Department says a man is in custody after firing shots on the Tempe campus early Thursday morning.

ASU PD received reports of someone with a gun near Barrett Honors College, near McAllister Avenue and Lemon Street, around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect fired multiple shots before fleeing when officers arrived, but police say the suspect was “quickly apprehended.”

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect is only identified as a man and the suspect is not affiliated with ASU, police say.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Police say people in the area were asked to shelter in place but are now free to move around safely.