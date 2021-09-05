Man hospitalized after shooting near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot during an argument in Tempe Sunday morning.
Officials say just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the area near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway for a person who had been reported shot.
An initial investigation revealed that two men were reportedly arguing, which police say led to one being shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
No other details were revealed.
An investigation remains ongoing.