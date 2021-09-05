Man hospitalized after shooting near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot during an argument in Tempe Sunday morning.

Officials say just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the area near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway for a person who had been reported shot.

An initial investigation revealed that two men were reportedly arguing, which police say led to one being shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details were revealed.

An investigation remains ongoing.