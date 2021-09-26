Watch
Man arrested after refusing to wear mask, assaulting ASU Gammage employee during 'Hamilton' show

Posted at 9:08 PM, Sep 25, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — One person has been arrested after an altercation involving masks at ASU Gammage during a showing of "Hamilton" Saturday.

ASU police say a man assaulted two members of the ASU Gammage staff after he was asked to leave for refusing to wear a mask.

When officers arrived, they say a brief struggle ensued and he was arrested after being removed from the theater.

ASU police say the incident took place during the show and those who were attending the show began cheering when he was removed.

The man was booked for assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

