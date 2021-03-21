Tempe PD: Man arrested for alleged sexual assault attempt at Kiwanis Park

TEMPE, AZ — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he allegedly attacked and tried to sexually assault a woman at Kiwanis Park in Tempe.

Officials with the Tempe Police Department said just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a man who was attacking a woman on the north side of the park.

An investigation revealed a 71-year-old woman was on her daily walk through the park when a man, identified by police as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, approached the woman from behind.

Authorities said Caballero shoved the woman to the ground, held her down and tried to remove her pants.

The woman fought back as Caballero made comments about sexual intercourse with her, according to police.

Two people walking through the park intervened and detained Caballero until officers arrived and placed him into custody.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries.