PD: Man's body pulled from Tempe Town Lake

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 15:24:54-04

TEMPE, AZ — Police say they have located the body of a man who went into the water at Tempe Town Lake Friday and did not resurface.

Officials say they received a call regarding a man who was seen running into the lake Friday afternoon. Later that night authorities called off the search due to it being so dark.

On Saturday morning, the Tempe Fire rescue dive team continued searching the water and eventually located the body.

The man's identity hasn't been released.

The incident is now under investigation.

