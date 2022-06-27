Local coffee shop supporting a woman's right to choose

TEMPE — From protesting, to petitioning, some people tell us they wanted to do their part in a safer space. More than 300 people signed a petition for the right to reproductive freedom at a local coffee shop this weekend.

Brick Road Coffee in Tempe is serving drinks filled with love and support for a woman's right to choose.

"How do we use our position, our place, to help the community make sure their voice is heard so we can restore that right?" says Gabe Hagen of Brick Road Coffee.

People across the Valley have been visiting the coffee shop to make their voices heard.

"I think women should make their own medical decisions and the fact that the government has taken that away from us, is horrific," says Marissa Hill.

"It's frustrating when you have nine people in the Supreme Court to decide it shouldn't be allowed anymore but, seeing all the support across the nation, has been something amazing to see," says Bris Goernitz.

The coffee shop has teamed up with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom to help collect 425,000 signatures on a petition. The hope is for a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect the right to abortions and access to birth control.

"I've gotten multiple texts from people who have said, 'I've already completed my petition. Where do I turn it in?' So, a lot of people are feeling that affect where they want to do something," says Celina Washburn, Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom.

Marissa Polacca stopped by with her young girls, using this as a teaching moment.

"I feel it's my duty as a parentto express our feelings but not to impede on them... just give them as much information as possible," says Polacca.

Brick Road Coffee is hoping their shop can be a safe space for the community to come. They are holding an open mic night this Tuesday for women to share their stories with abortion.

"To some extent, it may be up to small businesses to put their voices out there and put things on the line to say: we're here," says Jesse Shank of Brick Road Coffee.

