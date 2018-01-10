La Gattara cafe: Valley's first cat cafe in jeopardy of closing

It's no news a feline lover wants to hear, the Valley's first cat cafe is in jeopardy of closing.
Melissa Pruitt opened La Gattara in Tempe just six months ago. It's a place where cat lovers can come and relax and get all the petting in they want.
But now, in order to keep the operating permits, the cafe has to build a wall separating the cats from the door. The bill is $10,000. If it's not paid and the wall is not built, the cafe will have to close.
"This is the first cat cafe and it's been a really cool community thing," said Pruitt. "I don't want to let people down or the cats for that matter."