La Gattara cafe: Valley's first cat cafe in jeopardy of closing

It's no news a feline lover wants to hear, the Valley's first cat cafe is in jeopardy of closing.

Melissa Pruitt opened La Gattara in Tempe just six months ago. It's a place where cat lovers can come and relax and get all the petting in they want.

But now, in order to keep the operating permits, the cafe has to build a wall separating the cats from the door. The bill is $10,000. If it's not paid and the wall is not built, the cafe will have to close.

"This is the first cat cafe and it's been a really cool community thing," said Pruitt. "I don't want to let people down or the cats for that matter."

The cafe has until Monday to raise the money.

You can help save the cafe by donating here.