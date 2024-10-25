Juvenile facing charges after fleeing from officers, crashing on Scottsdale Road

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say a juvenile is facing charges after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop and crashing early Friday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly seen "driving at high rates of speed and making unsafe maneuvers" before officers tried to stop it. The driver then reportedly fled from the traffic stop, so officers started to pursue the vehicle.

The pursuit was later terminated near Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.

Officers found the vehicle had crashed into a pole at the Scottsdale Road exit. The vehicle caught fire and flames spread to nearby utility lines.

The driver, identified as a juvenile, was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say once the driver is released from the hospital, he or she will be booked on various charges.