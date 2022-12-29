Judge vacates injunction in Mirabella at ASU, Shady Park noise complaint case

A judge with the Arizona Court of Appeals has vacated an injunction in the case involving Mirabella at ASU and Shady Park, sending the case back to the superior court.

The superior court judge initially ruled in favor of Mirabella, a senior living building, implementing time and decibel restrictions.

Residents living in Mirabella made complaints, saying that the concerts at Shady Park, a bar and concert venue, interrupted their sleep, work, study, television and conversations, according to court documents.

The original injunction implemented the following:

Limited concerts to 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays

Limited the decibel level as measured from Shady Park's stage to 97

Required Shady Park to acquire additionals subwoofers

Required Shady Park and all plaintiffs to reach an agreement allowing plaintiffs to monitor the sound level

Shady Park appealed the injunction, saying that the injunction violates the venue's First Amendment rights, violates principles of separation of powers, contains legally flawed and unworkable enforcement mechanisms, and improperly seeks to remedy harms compensable by monetary damages.

The appellate judge used the First Amendment challenge to vacate the injunction.

