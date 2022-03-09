Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

'Incident' under investigation at Arizona State University's Manzanita Hall, police say

Officials say there is no threat to the community
Manzanita Hall ASU
KNXV
Manzanita Hall ASU
Posted at 8:13 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:44:33-05

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University police say they are investigating an “incident” at Manzanita Hall on the Tempe campus.

ASU officials say the incident occurred in the basement of the residential building near University Drive and Rural Road.

ABC15 asked about the investigation, but police would not provide further information.

“Information is limited at this time due to the active nature of the investigation, but no threat or danger is present for the community,” a spokesperson said.

Officials asked the community to stay clear of the area.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV