Hawaiian Airlines ‘exploring’ opportunities to expand technology office in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Hawaiian Airlines has its only non-airport operations on the U.S. mainland in Tempe and the company is considering expanding its presence in the Valley, according to its CEO.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines Inc. president and CEO, told the Business Journal on Tuesday that the company is happy with its Technology Center in Tempe and could see more departments than just IT use that space.

“We’ve got about three-quarters of the floor here and we have a right of first refusal on the space that is not leased out,” Ingram said. “We are exploring the opportunity of bringing a couple of other groups within our company having offices here as well.”

Hawaiian’s main operations are in Honolulu, and Ingram said by having an office in Tempe, the company can find a broader group of people to work for the airline’s offices.

“It’s great for us to have a place on the U.S. mainland where we can recruit people who want to be part of our company and grow it into the future,” Ingram said. “I see an opportunity to expand our footprint here.”

