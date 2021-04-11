Former Tempe HS football kicker making recovery to walk again after car accident

TEMPE, AZ — Three months ago, Krysten Muir a former kicker for the Marcos De Niza High School football team in Tempe, was told she’d never walk again after a horrific car accident.

The football field is what Muir knows best, it’s her home away from home.

“I mean I didn’t think I was going to see everyone that I saw today. I didn't think I was going to see everybody like I thought it was going to be a couple of people,” said Muir on Saturday morning after showing up at a "Kicks for Krysten" kicker camp put together by former professional football player Alex Zendejas and the Arizona Cardinals.

In late January, she and her boyfriend were in a car accident that left her partially paralyzed and with a broken leg.

“It’s been a lot since that phone call on January 24, it's been quite the journey, to say the least,” said Jeremy Muir, Krysten’s father.

“They didn’t give me a percentage they are just like, it’s not possible you are gonna walk again,” said Muir.

The spinal cord injury has brought her intensive physical therapy and medical bills are adding up.

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held for the former kicker. Each participant donated to her GoFundMe account instead of paying a participation fee.

“The generosity I see, I just want to give back,” said Muir.

“There will be days when I have my hard times and or get more frustrated and I’m pushing myself and [staying] healthy so my body can recover and heal how it needs to,” she adds.

Muir’s mother, Kathy Muir, became a bit emotional at the thought that her family could have lost Krysten.

“We are fortunate that she’s here with us, she’s our first baby. She has so much to offer to everyone,” says Kathy.

‘Happiness and laughter and good positive energy is definitely the best medicine for the soul, especially for this injury," Muir said.