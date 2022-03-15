Former ASU professor wounded in Ukraine while working as a photographer

TEMPE, AZ — A former ASU visiting professor was wounded in an attack in Ukraine. The university says it is now watching the developments closely.

Juan Arredondo has been covering the crisis in Ukraine from the front lines. He looks much different in a viral video that shows him working in dangerous conditions as a war photographer.

"We were going to film other refugees leaving. We got into a car. Somebody offered to take us to the other bridge and we crossed the checkpoint and they started shooting at us,” says Juan Arredondo, former ASU professor.

That happened in a city near Kyiv. Juan is being treated at a hospital there after being injured. His colleague, American filmmaker Brent Renaud, was killed during that same attack. Police say it was carried out by Russian forces. Many of Juan’s former students found out what happened on social media.

“I didn't even recognize him in the video at first,” says Kevin Hurley, senior at ASU.

Kevin Hurley took Juan’s photojournalism course at ASU last spring.

“He's an incredible journalist. The sacrifices he makes to tell the stories of the people that were being displaced during this war, is incredible,” says Hurley.

Hurley always knew Juan was more than just a professor.

“During his class, we quickly learned through his examples of what he did in South America, that he's been around conflict before. He's been around military personnel. Honestly, this only cements what I want to do in life. Juan is somebody I look up to,” says Hurley.

Dean Batts of the Cronkite School of Journalism sent us a statement:

"Cronkite faculty, staff and students –

I am saddened to learn of the passing of journalist Brett Renaud while covering the conflict in Ukraine. According to news reports, our colleague, Juan Arredondo, was wounded in that same attack.

Juan, is a former Cronkite Buffett Foundation Visiting Professor of Visual Journalism. He officially completed his visiting professorship at Cronkite in August 2021, and continues to mentor our students, making a significant impact on their work. We appreciate his ongoing contributions and commitment to Cronkite.

Please keep Juan and the family of Brett Renaud in your thoughts during this difficult time.

This reminds us of the significance of our work, and the sacrifices that come with being a journalist and communicator. We support everyone working to tell important stories around the world, especially those in dangerous conditions in Ukraine."