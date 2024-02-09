Former Arizona Department of Corrections Director sentenced to probation after 2022 gun incident

Former Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan has been sentenced to two years of probation for a gun charge after a 2022 barricade incident at his Tempe home.

Ryan's sentencing was postponed last month on his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge. The postponement occurred because Ryan's lawyer requested a separate hearing to present evidence favorable to his client.

Police say Ryan fired a gun inside his home and pointed a firearm at two officers during the three-hour standoff on Jan. 6, 2022.

Police were called to Ryan’s house that day, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. Police later revealed that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan also was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila before officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator, and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, although he said he only had two shots.