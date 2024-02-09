Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Former Arizona Department of Corrections Director sentenced to probation after 2022 gun incident

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Charles Ryan.png
Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 13:23:30-05

Former Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan has been sentenced to two years of probation for a gun charge after a 2022 barricade incident at his Tempe home.

Ryan's sentencing was postponed last month on his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge. The postponement occurred because Ryan's lawyer requested a separate hearing to present evidence favorable to his client.

Police say Ryan fired a gun inside his home and pointed a firearm at two officers during the three-hour standoff on Jan. 6, 2022.

Police were called to Ryan’s house that day, on a report that he had shot himself in the hand. Police later revealed that the hand injury was caused by a less-than-lethal projectile fired by police after Ryan pointed a handgun at officers. They say the projectile was found during surgery.

Ryan also was injured when he fired his gun before police arrived. He apparently suffered a cut to the forehead after a bullet hit a bathroom sink and sent a splinter of porcelain flying.

Police reports say Ryan had consumed half a bottle of tequila before officers arrived at his property. Police say he slurred his words, was antagonistic toward a negotiator, and did not know why officers were there or what had happened to his injured hand.

Ryan told police he didn’t remember pointing a gun at officers. He acknowledged drinking tequila that evening, although he said he only had two shots.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61