Firefighters battling fire at ASU building near Rural Road and University in Tempe

Posted at 7:15 PM, May 11, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Firefighters are working to contain a fire at an ASU building under construction in Tempe.

Fire crews were called to the blaze near Rural Road and University Drive around 6:30 p.m

ASU officials say no active classes or research are taking place at this time.

Valley Metro officials say due to the fire, they have shut down light rail traffic between the Veterans Way/College Ave and Dorsey/Apache Blvd stations.

Officials say they are working on organizing a bus bridge while the light rail is shut down.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

