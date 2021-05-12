Firefighters battling fire at ASU building near Rural Road and University in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Firefighters are working to contain a fire at an ASU building under construction in Tempe.

A Fire has started on the roof of the ISTB 7 building. Tempe Fire is in scene.



This building is under construction, so no active classes or research are taking place. pic.twitter.com/s491xk53hc — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) May 12, 2021

Fire crews were called to the blaze near Rural Road and University Drive around 6:30 p.m

ASU officials say no active classes or research are taking place at this time.

Valley Metro officials say due to the fire, they have shut down light rail traffic between the Veterans Way/College Ave and Dorsey/Apache Blvd stations.

Officials say they are working on organizing a bus bridge while the light rail is shut down.

Service Alert: Due to a fire officials have shut down light rail traffic between the Veterans Way/College Ave and Dorsey/Apache Blvd stations. We are working on organizing a bus bridge and will update you when it has been deployed. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) May 12, 2021

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.