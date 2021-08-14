Watch
FD: Bluetooth speaker sparks fire at Marcos De Niza High School

Posted at 10:48 AM, Aug 14, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Officials say a fire that sparked at Marcos De Niza High School Saturday morning began after a Bluetooth speaker caught on fire.

The Tempe Fire Department said a Bluetooth speaker caught on fire at the high school near Rural and Guadalupe roads.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found smoke, leading to a response of about 50 firefighters, crews at the scene told ABC15.

The sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading further but caused water damage inside a building, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

