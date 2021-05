TEMPE, AZ — A 1-year-old baby has been rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning Saturday evening.

Crews say they responded to the drowning call near Baseline and Rural roads at around 5:10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they say a bystander and Tempe police were performing compressions on the baby.

The baby was then transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Further information surrounding this drowning are not yet known at this time.