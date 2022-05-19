Fans gather at famous Tempe Circle K to watch 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure’

TEMPE, AZ — “Strange things are afoot at the Circle K,” James Stevens quotes the famous line from the film, 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure’.

The film hits home for Arizona super fans. The pivotal scene in the film, taking place at this Tempe gas station located off Southern and Hardy.

Jessica Reeves, Director of Marketing at Harkins Theaters helped put on the event where part of the ‘excellent adventure’ must end.

Super fan Kailynn Hall says, “It's not going to be the same for sure. This is like one of the few things we have here in Arizona."

The Circle K has been sold. But before it's gone for good, fans got to watch the film on location Wednesday, sitting in lawn chairs in the parking lot instead of velvet indoor seating. For a father and daughter, they'll share the memory forever.

Laney Stevens exclaims, “We planned a whole day to do a Bill and Ted Day and I ditched school!”

James replies, “I'm her dad and I grew up watching this movie. We watched the videotape so many times that it quit working."

Even super fans taught new fans the best lines from the flick.