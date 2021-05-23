El Puente Festival 2021 goes virtual showcasing multicultural performances

TEMPE, AZ — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Cultural Coalition is adapting and making its El Puente Fest virtual this year.

The Cultural Coalition will be streaming its ninth annual El Puente Fest via YouTube this Sunday at 2 p.m. To watch the event on YouTube from the comfort of your own home, click here.

Officials say the event is set to showcase performances of multicultural entertainment filmed all over the Valley.

Those performing include professional artists and students of all ages that include the Kyrene Middle School Mariachi and the Corona del Sol Steel Band.

The performances help bridge culture from previous generations through the art of music and dance.

The project was partly funded by the City of Tempe's Community Arts Grant, the Raza Development Fund and Prensa Arizona.

Cultural Coalition's mission focuses to provide community engagement through unique cultural programs for the education and promotion of Indigenous artists in Arizona.