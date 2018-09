TEMPE, AZ - Traffic is in slow motion in Tempe after a dump truck and passenger vehicle rolled over on the US 60.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on the westbound US 60 at Priest Drive.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed multiple lanes blocked as a result of the crash.

According to DPS, injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash is blocking the ramp from the westbound US 60 to eastbound Interstate 10.

