Driver suffers medical crisis, crashes vehicle in front of Tempe firefighters

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe firefighters rescued a driver who crashed into another vehicle in front of them.

It happened while firefighters were playing pickleball in front of their fire station on March 12.

A car appeared speeding through and hit a parked car, belonging to fire staff at the fire station.

"The firefighters went from running for their lives to running to help the driver. This shows the professionalism of these firefighters" said Interim Chief Darrell Duty of Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

Tempe police determined the driver had a medical crisis which caused the crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.

No injuries to firefighters due to the crash were reported.