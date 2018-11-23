Driver arrested after fleeing deadly crash in Tempe, police say

abc15.com staff
4:39 PM, Nov 22, 2018
2:01 PM, Nov 23, 2018
tempe | southeast valley

According to Tempe police, a vehicle heading eastbound on Broadway Road collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Price Road. The driver of the northbound vehicle was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital, police said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle fled the scene on foot but was found and taken into custody a short time later by Mesa police. 

The man that fled was later taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Tempe authorities. 

Detectives are investigating and are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

The exit for Broadway Road from the Loop 101 northbound is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

