Driver arrested after fleeing deadly crash in Tempe, police say

TEMPE, AZ - A man is in custody after fleeing a crash that left a person dead on Thursday afternoon.

According to Tempe police, a vehicle heading eastbound on Broadway Road collided with a vehicle traveling northbound on Price Road. The driver of the northbound vehicle was ejected from his vehicle and later pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital, police said.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle fled the scene on foot but was found and taken into custody a short time later by Mesa police.

The man that fled was later taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to Tempe authorities.

Detectives are investigating and are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the collision.

The exit for Broadway Road from the Loop 101 northbound is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

L-101 Price at Broadway: The exit ramps are closed because of a crash off the freeway. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 22, 2018

