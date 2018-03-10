DPS: Woman drives wrong way on US 60, arrested for DUI

TEMPE, AZ - A woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after she was spotted driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of US 60 near Mill late Thursday night.

DPS officials say they received reports of a vehicle driving slowly westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 60 at Mill, but as they responded, the driver took the transition ramp to travel westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10.

According to DPS, the vehicle was stopped by a citizen working on duty for a security company as she traveled the wrong way in the HOV lane.

Troopers arrived on scene and arrested 23-year-old Dallas Jozwick for driving under the influence, with more charges pending.