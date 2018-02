TEMPE, AZ - Troopers are investigating the cause of a serious crash which involved multiple vehicles that had lanes of US-60 closed at Mill Avenue for several hours Sunday night.

CLOSED: US 60 Westbound is closed at Mill due to a crash. Use alternates like L-202. Backup starts at Rural and is quickly growing. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Z0bqmLB5G2 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 5, 2018

Officials say five vehicles were involved and there were injuries reported. The extent of those injuries was not immediately available, according to a DPS spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.