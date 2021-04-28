Watch
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Tempe

Shooting near Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road in Tempe
Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 27, 2021
TEMPE, AZ — Police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Tempe Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Scottsdale Road and Loop 202 around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say officers eventually located both victims inside a white car stopped near Rural Road and University Drive.

Details are limited at this time, but Tempe police say they are actively looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

ASU police say University Drive was closed in both directions between College and McAllister avenues during the police investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tempe police at: 480-350-8311.

