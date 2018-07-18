Donate blood and get a free pass for kids to get into SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium

TEMPE, AZ - Sharks may be out for blood but the sharks at SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium want you to donate your blood instead.

In conjunction with Shark Week, the American Red Cross and SEA LIFE Aquarium have teamed up for a blood drive.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations take an extreme dive in the summer, with fewer donations coming in.

Every two seconds in the United States, someone is in need of blood and in Arizona, 160 blood donations are needed every day just to meet patient demand.

The Shark Week Kick-Off Blood Drive will take place on Sunday, July, 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium. Anyone who donates blood on Sunday at the Shark Week Kickoff Blood Drive will also get a Kids Go Free pass to use for their children at the Aquarium.

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium is located at 5000 South Arizona Mills Circle.