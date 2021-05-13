Culdesac Tempe: Here is what the Tempe no-car neighborhood could look like

TEMPE, AZ — Imagine a neighborhood with no cars, no garages, and no streets. Instead, there will be scooters, bikes, public transit, and courtyards with grills, water features, and hammocks, and walkways that lead to the neighborhood grocery store, coffee shop, and restaurant.

That's the vision for Culdesac Tempe, a 17-acre housing project on Apache Blvd, along the light rail, between Price Road and McClintock Drive

The development plans to build 761 apartment-style homes -- one-, two-, and three-bedroom units ranging from 588 square feet to 1,195 square feet -- and house up to 1,000 people.

The neighborhood, which is between two and three miles from Arizona State University's Tempe campus and downtown Tempe, is anticipated to open sometime during 2022, according to the website.

Future neighborhoods are planned to house between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

While the neighborhood residents will not have cars, there will be 150 parking spots available for friends to park and visit neighbors, or to visit the neighborhood restaurant and grocery store, a news release said.

On Wednesday, developers announced three businesses that have committed to the project:

Cocina Chiwas: Expected to be a full-service restaurant from Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez, the owners behind Tacos Chiwas. Cocina Chiwas will have an expanded menu compared to Taco Chiwas and will feature some of their favorite dishes to serve family and friends, a news release said.

A Flagstaff, Arizona-based coffee shop that will serve artisan, small-batch coffee, and act as the neighborhood's "community gathering and event space." Street Corner Urban Market: A grocery concept that seeks to bridge the gap between convenience stores and large grocery stores. Street Corner will have fresh produce and groceries, prepared grab-and-go foods, including vegetarian and vegan options, as well as beer and wine.

Developers also shared some updated renderings of what the complex could look like:

Culdesac Tempe/conceptual rendering A rendering of what Culdesac Tempe, a car-less neighborhood concept, under development in Tempe.

