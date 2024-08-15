Watch Now
Crews searching water for person who did not resurface at Tempe Town Lake

Crews are working to locate a person who is believed to have gone in the water without resurfacing Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake.
TEMPE — Crews are working to locate a person believed to have gone in the water without resurfacing Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake.

Search-and-rescue crews were at the scene late Wednesday after receiving a report from a witness, and they continued working early Thursday morning.

No further information about the incident was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

