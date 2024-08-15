Crews searching water for person who did not resurface at Tempe Town Lake
Prev
Next
Crews are working to locate a person who is believed to have gone in the water without resurfacing Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake.
Posted
and last updated
TEMPE — Crews are working to locate a person believed to have gone in the water without resurfacing Wednesday night at Tempe Town Lake.
Search-and-rescue crews were at the scene late Wednesday after receiving a report from a witness, and they continued working early Thursday morning.
No further information about the incident was immediately known.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.