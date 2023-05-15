Crews searching for person reportedly missing in Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say rescue crews are searching for a person who jumped into Tempe Town Lake Sunday night and never resurfaced.

Officers were first called to the Mill Avenue Bridge area just before midnight for reports of someone jumping into the lake.

Crews were able to locate a man in the water and rescue him. The person told officers another adult was with him and also jumped into the lake.

The second reported person has not yet been located and officials are at the scene conducting the search early Monday morning.