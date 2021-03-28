Crews battle second alarm fire at appliance warehouse near Hardy and Broadway roads

TEMPE, AZ — Crews have contained a second alarm fire that broke out at an appliance warehouse in Tempe Saturday night.

Fire crews say when they arrived at the building near Hardy and Broadway roads, they found haze coming from the second floor and the building's sprinkler system had been activated.

The fire was balanced to a first alarm fire due to the size and type of building, but was then balanced to a second alarm after a Mayday situation was activated.

During the attack, two firefighters became disoriented which prompted the Mayday situation.

Officials say both of the firefighters were quickly located, uninjured and doing okay.

Tempe fire officials say over 100 firefighters were on the scene from Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Guadalupe to help battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.