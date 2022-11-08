Watch Now
Corona del Sol High School placed on lockdown due to weapon concern

Police say the weapon was found to be a BB gun
Posted at 12:49 PM, Nov 08, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — Corona Del Sol High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student was reportedly seen on campus with a weapon.

The incident began when someone reported a social media post of a student with what appeared to be a handgun on campus.

Officials say the school near Rural and Ray roads was put on lockdown starting around 8:20 a.m. The lockdown lifted around 9 a.m., according to the school.

Tempe Police Department officials investigated and learned that the gun was a BB gun.

The student in question was taken into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the school and the investigation is ongoing.

It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed against the student.

