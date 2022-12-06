Watch Now
College Connect Tempe offers free webinar on college scholarships

Posted at 4:45 AM, Dec 06, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — College Connect Tempe is holding a free webinar on Wednesday, December 7, for high school seniors and their parents or guardians to learn about local scholarships available for soon-to-be graduates.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will provide attendees with information on available scholarships, as well as application tips, according to the event description.

Students who register for the webinar, sign in, and attend the full event, will be entered to win a $1,000 scholarship from College Connect Tempe.

Those unable to attend will have access to a recording of the webinar that will be posted to College Connect Tempe’s website.

To register for Wednesday’s free webinar, click here.

