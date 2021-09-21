California restaurant group picks Tempe for first pickleball entertainment venue

TEMPE, AZ — California-based Eureka Restaurant Group is planning to open the first location of Electric Pickle, a pickleball-themed entertainment complex, in Tempe late next year.

“We want to create a fun, high-energy food and beverage experience with this giant entertainment concept,” Paul Frederick, founder of Eureka, said.

The venue, which will be located between South Jewel Street and South Emerald Drive in southwest Tempe, will include a 7,000-square-foot restaurant with a 3,500-square-foot rooftop patio, nine pickleball courts, cornhole and bocce ball courts and a lawn that will host live music and group fitness classes.

Frederick said the company did a market analytics study using Placer.Ai to identify strong markets for pickleball venues, a sport that is similar to tennis but played on smaller courts using specialized paddles and a ball similar to a whiffle ball.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.