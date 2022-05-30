Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Brush fire causes lane closures on L-202 near McClintock

A brush fire has caused lane closures on Loop 202 near McClintock Drive Sunday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
Screen Shot 2022-05-29 at 9.14.42 PM.png
Posted at 9:18 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 01:16:37-04

TEMPE — A brush fire has caused lane closures on Loop 202 near McClintock Drive Sunday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right two lanes have been closed as crews fight the fire.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use caution in the area, as the fire is sending heavy smoke over the L-202.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.