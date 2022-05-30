Brush fire causes lane closures on L-202 near McClintock

TEMPE — A brush fire has caused lane closures on Loop 202 near McClintock Drive Sunday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right two lanes have been closed as crews fight the fire.

Officials are encouraging drivers to use caution in the area, as the fire is sending heavy smoke over the L-202.

UPDATE: The right two lanes are CLOSED near McClintock Drive due to the brush fire off the freeway. Please be prepared to merge left.#aztraffic https://t.co/7ZHWhgoBP0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 30, 2022

It is unknown what caused the fire.