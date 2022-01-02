Blood centers in urgent need of donations after holidays

TEMPE, AZ — Independent blood provider Vitalant held the Saving Arizona Blood Drive at Tempe Center for the Arts Sunday to try to replenish needed supplies after the holiday season.

Vitalant’s Arizona Communications Manager Sue Thew told ABC15 the days between Christmas and New Year’s Day are the lowest for blood donations, but then are followed by the highest blood usage month of the year.

“Over the holiday season, there are people that need to have essential surgeries performed, but they postpone them until January to be able to spend the holidays with their families,” said Thew.

Typically, Thew said, Vitalant does about 300 blood drives a month in the state, but the pandemic has lowered that by about a third. A lot of drives were canceled at the beginning of the pandemic, plus many workplaces they’d typically hold blood drives at are still having employees work remotely now.

Arizona has an urgent need for all blood types right now, especially the universal Type O.

If you’re interested in finding a blood drive near you, here are some resources through Vitalant and the American Red Cross: