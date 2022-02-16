Big Surf Waterpark items are being auctioned off online

TEMPE, AZ — Big Surf Waterpark’s website and social media have remained quiet for about a year and a half, but new activity from an auction site shows an apparent end to the summertime staple.

The Tempe waterpark planned to open as usual for the 2020 season, however, it remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the park advertised drive-in movies, which became more popular as social distancing took hold.

A year later, the waterpark stayed dry for the 2021 season.

Now, hundreds of items from Big Surf Waterpark have been quietly placed online and are being auctioned off Wednesday.

Bidders were able to sign up to purchase everything from chairs to Big Surf merchandise, lifeguard apparel, festive signs, slides, tiki totems, surfboards, floaties, and more.

ABC15 has reached out to Big Surf’s points of contact but did not immediately hear back.