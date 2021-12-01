Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

items.[0].image.alt
SEAN KRAJACIC/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
APTOPIX Kenosha Protest Shootings
Posted at 4:56 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 06:56:01-05

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again are channeling their outrage into protest.

Four student organizations plan to hold a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder last month in the deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse said he was taking online classes from ASU.

The university says he is not a current student. Despite his status, student groups want Rittenhouse to be prevented from enrolling online or in person.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV