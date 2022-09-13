ASU students evacuated overnight due to bomb threat report

TEMPE, AZ — Some Arizona State University students were evacuated overnight due to reports of a bomb threat.

Students at Memorial Union and Hassayampa Residential Halls received an alert late Monday night about a police situation in the area.

Tempe Police Department officials say they were assisting ASU with evacuating students from the areas.

A portion of Apache Boulevard was also shut down during the incident but has since reopened.

After 1 a.m., ASU Police said the area had been "cleared" and students were allowed to return to the area.

No threat or suspicious items were found, police say.