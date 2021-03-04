ASU student sexually assaulted, Tempe police searching for suspect

TEMPE, AZ — Police are searching for a man accused of groping an Arizona State University student near campus.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tempe police officers were called to the area of Lemon Street and Terrace Road for reports of an attack.

During an investigation, police learned a female student was walking in the area when she was pushed from behind and fell to the ground.

At that moment, the victim said a man rolled her over and straddled her. Once on top, he groped her and attempted to put his hands under her clothing.

During the attack, the victim began screaming which caught the attention of other people nearby. This caused the suspect to get up and run away, police said.

He is described as a white man, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He has short hair and was wearing a dark tank top, blue jeans, a black face mask, and a shoulder bag.

He was last seen running eastbound on Lemon Street. Anybody who was in the area around that time is encouraged to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

The Tempe Police Department would like to offer the following safety reminders:

• Pay attention to your surroundings

• If possible, walk/run in pairs or small groups

• Walk/run in well lit, populated areas

• Avoid focusing on electronic devices and limit the use of loud music in headphones or earbuds

• Immediately call 911 if you notice suspicious activity or behaviors