ASU starts classes amid excessive heat

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday kicks off the start of the fall semester for Arizona State University students, and it's going to be a scorcher.

The region is under an Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday at 8 p.m., prompting ASU Police to post precautions on social media.

With #ASUWelcome Week in full swing, keep rising temps in mind as our region is under an Excessive Heat Watch for later in the week.



Stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and do your best to avoid peak heat hours outdoors!#azwx #HeatSafety #CampusSafety #ASUPolice 🔱🚔 pic.twitter.com/22f2ehvnvo — Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) August 14, 2023

ASU has projected record enrollment for the fall semester, saying there are more than 80,000 students attending classes in-person on the university's campuses and more than 65,000 enrolled in online courses.

Also, the school said more than 59,000 Arizonans are enrolled in total.

For the students not from here, the extreme heat may come as a bit of a shock.

Tara Thirumurthy is an incoming freshman at ASU from Seattle. She told ABC15 most of her classes are during the peak heat hours of the day.

"I'm definitely not used to [the heat]," she said. "It's different so I've been staying cool, drinking water, staying hydrated."

One of ASU's legacy welcome events is this weekend, called "Echo from the Buttes."

It's one of the longest-standing traditions at ASU, dating back to the 1930s.

Students will repaint the "A" white to mark the start of a fresh new year.

The event will happen from 8-10 a.m. Saturday atop "A" Mountain.