ASU starts classes amid excessive heat

More than 140,000 students are expected to attend courses across ASU campuses this fall semester.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Aug 17, 2023
TEMPE, AZ — Thursday kicks off the start of the fall semester for Arizona State University students, and it's going to be a scorcher.

The region is under an Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday at 8 p.m., prompting ASU Police to post precautions on social media.

ASU has projected record enrollment for the fall semester, saying there are more than 80,000 students attending classes in-person on the university's campuses and more than 65,000 enrolled in online courses.

Also, the school said more than 59,000 Arizonans are enrolled in total.

For the students not from here, the extreme heat may come as a bit of a shock.

Tara Thirumurthy is an incoming freshman at ASU from Seattle. She told ABC15 most of her classes are during the peak heat hours of the day.

"I'm definitely not used to [the heat]," she said. "It's different so I've been staying cool, drinking water, staying hydrated."

One of ASU's legacy welcome events is this weekend, called "Echo from the Buttes."

It's one of the longest-standing traditions at ASU, dating back to the 1930s.

Students will repaint the "A" white to mark the start of a fresh new year.

The event will happen from 8-10 a.m. Saturday atop "A" Mountain.

