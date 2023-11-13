Arizona State University sports director Ray Anderson resigns

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State University's athletic director has resigned from his position.

Ray Anderson announced Monday that he is resigning as ASU's Vice President for University Athletics and athletic director.

https://twitter.com/ASU/status/1724135888006058365

The resignation comes months after Anderson announced ASU informed the NCAA and Pac-12 conference that it would self-impose a one-year postseason ban on its football program for this current season.

The ban was said to be a preemptive step as the NCAA investigates the Sun Devils for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding his resignation, Anderson said it is simply the right time for the move. He will remain a professor of practice and senior advisor at the university to help expand the sports law and business program in the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law.

Jim Rund will serve as interim athletic director. Rund is the ASU Senior Vice President for Educational Outreach and Student Services. He served as the interim athletic director in 2013 following the departure of Steve Patterson to the University of Texas.