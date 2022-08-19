ASU sees record enrollment for fall 2022

TEMPE, AZ — More than 140,000 students have signed up for classes at Arizona State University for this semester. The school continues to see an increase in students on campus and online.

This semester's enrollment is about 5,800 more than the previous record set last fall.

"We're just really proud and really excited about the fact that students are engaged with ASU, they understand our mission," said Matt López, associate vice president of enrollment.

More than 15,000 students will be first-year students and more than 5,000 of those are from out of state.

"It's great, it's really beautiful, I love the buildings," said Briana Clune.

"I like how it's busy and bustling with students," she added.

One student said he's excited to be part of the largest class on campus.

"I actually love the energy, I'm not going to lie," said Tanner Johnson. "I like the bigger schools and I like the energy."

According to ASU, one in every three students are first-generation college students.

"I chose ASU because it's one of the largest schools in the country," said Angel Gutierrez.

Gutierrez told ABC15 said his mom wanted him to go to college even though she didn't.

"She's really proud of me, she always tells me this, it was her dream, and it's my dream and I can accomplish it for both of us," he said.

Gutierrez received multiple scholarships to attend ASU.

He said he and his mom learned about them through programs offered by ASU while he was in high school.

Arizona State said it tries to make college accessible to everyone.

"And that's really important to us," said Lopez.

"I think these days a bachelor's degree is really necessary to get the job to find financial stability and to maybe change the course of your family and that's something we put a lot of energy into and we're really proud of," he added.

