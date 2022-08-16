ASU record enrollment and record rental prices

TEMPE, AZ — ASU is reaching a milestone, the university predicts a record enrollment for the upcoming fall semester. But with that, comes a strain on student housing both on and off campus, driving up rental prices.

There are 140,759 undergraduate and graduate students registered for classes this fall. That is an increase of 5,871 students compared to fall 2021.

With a record enrollment, comes record rental prices. Ivy Obrien just moved into The District on Apache, right off-campus.

"By about, I wanna say, $300. So, I'm probably paying around $1,200 a month now," says Ivy O'Bryan, ASU senior.

That is the total for just her room, her two other roommates are paying the same amount.

But, that gets her a place that is walking distance to campus and comes with upgraded amenities.

"All the apartments are also getting very full, very quickly. So, by the time you even find an apartment, the prices are already raised so much because of limited space," says O'Bryan.

It's actually cheaper to have roommates. A one bedroom, one bath at The District is up to $1750 a month. They saw an increase of about $45 from last school year. Overall, it's hitting students hard.

"I have to work more than study, pretty much," says O'Bryan.

Living on campus is relatively cheaper, depending on what dorm and unit. The problem, all dorms are currently at capacity. The university says they do have plans in the works for two new dorms as early as 2024.

"When you look at the numbers, less than 500 are in temporary housing. I think that's a pretty good picture," says Veronica Sanchez, media relations, Arizona State University.

Hotels close to campus are included in temporary housing. The university says this happens every year and they are providing resources to those students impacted, until a more long-term solution is found. This all goes back to the growth of the university, including the Hispanic and international student population.

"There was a lot of outreach in India, with leaders in that country, touting the programs, design and engineering. So, that attracted a lot of international students from India but all across the globe," says Sanchez.

Sedona Bartee found an apartment for around $800 a month but, she has three other roommates.

"Everything’s gotten a lot more expensive. Like, I chose to live here because it was the cheapest on North Campus," says Sedona Bartee, ASU senior.

She, at least, has support from her family to offset some of the costs.

"I mean, I went here 30 years ago and so yes, it’s a night and day difference on pricing and everything," says Andrea Bartee, mother.